Skipper insists Greens must win at Meggetland

“It’s a ten-pointer for sure”, says Greens captain Bruce McNeil as Hawick prepare to face fellow BT Premiership strugglers Boroughmuir at Meggetland on Saturday.

Robbie Dyes captain McNeil is urging his team-mates to use Saturday’s impressive showing against Ayr as the motivation for success this weekend against Boroughmuir, who sit just one point above Hawick on the Premiership table in the relative safety of eighth.

“It’s a ten-pointer for sure, it is a must-win and all the other cliché’s,” said McNeil.

“Performance-wise in the last three Premiership games we have really been outstanding.

“We might not have come away with the results we might have wanted but the attitude and just how we have conducted ourselves has been such an improvement from the early parts of the season.

“It has been very encouraging to see.

“Boroughmuir this weekend is not going to be easy, another tough city side. Yes, we might have given Ayr are real scare last Saturday with boys missing, but that doesn’t mean we go [to Meggetland] thinking we have the win already sown up.

“Boys know it is a new game and that nothing is a given in this league. Every game is hard. We are going to have to keep working to get out of the relegation zone.

“Against Ayr we had a mindset that was clearly more prepared then them.

“That has to remain now for us to keep this performance level up.

“I want boys to see how much they put into that game and really use it to give us that something extra heading into these important games.”

Hawick YM have a match scheduled against Boroughmuir 2ndVX on Saturday but with their ongoing player number issues the game remains in the balance. Hawick Linden travel to take on Inverleith, while Harlequins are not back in action until after the festive period.