Scotland Under-20s clinch World Cup win over Italy

Scotland’s Under-20s remain in the hunt for their best ever finish at the World Championships after recording a 17-16 victory over Italy on Thursday morning.

The baby Dark Blues have a real shot at finishing among the world’s top six under 20s sides, improving on last year’s eighth place, after surviving the baking heat at AIA Arena, Kutaisi.

The Scots put in a gutsy performance to overcome an enthusiastic and dangerous Italian unit outfit to secure a second-place finish in pool B behind tournament favourites New Zealand.

Tries from Robbie Narin, Luke Crosbie and Tom Dodd, whose late score proved to be the match-winner, with Connor Eastgate adding a single conversion, proved to be enough to power the Scots past an Azzuri side that had led 16-12 in the final quarter.

“Delighted with the win, to be honest,” said Scotland head coach, John Dalziel.

“To come out of the pool with two wins is great – but we made it incredibly hard for ourselves.

“Italy are a very good team. They made us work all the way there and it could have gone either way at the end, but we are glad to get the win.

Dalziel added: “The key part for us now is recovery ahead of our fourth game.

“A lot of these boys are low on juice after three games in eight days, so our recovery over the next few days is key before we get to Tblisi with an extra day’s turnaround.”

The Hawick pair of Fraser Renwick and Darcy Graham had earlier made a significat controubtion to the young Scots’ progress, with a try apiece in each of the two opening Pool matches.