Quins turn on style during away day rout

Langholm 6 Hawick Quins 62

Quins travelled to Miltown to play Langholm in the first round of the Shield competition.

The visitors got off to a great start with Adam Hall scoring the opening try after only two minutes.

The Langholm players were clearly up for the tie and right from the kick-off went straight back into the Quins half. The home side kicked two penalties and only strong defence stopped them adding more points.

The visitors started to get the ball wider and good handling by all of the Quins players produced some excellent tries.

Grant Huggan scored a good try after a neat break by Matty Douglas and Murray Renwick ran in from halfway for a fine individual effort. Brothers Ross and Scott Anderson were next on the scoresheet as the Quins played some excellent 15-man rugby.

Adam Hall, who was lively and a constant threat, added his second try and Liam Nichol went over from a tap penalty just before half time.

Scott Anderson added his second just after the interval. Not to be outdone, his brother Ross got his brace after a good break and offload from Graeme Lothian.

Lothian scored the final try and Scott Peffers kicked his sixth conversion of the match to complete the scoring.

Overall, it was a good win for the Quins as injuries took their toll on the men from the Muckle Toon in a physical match.

The win means that the Baker Street men go forward to play Duns in the next round on Saturday 3 December in a league and cup double header.