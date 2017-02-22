Quins tight at the back and deadly in attack

Penicuik 0 Hawick Harlequins 60

Quins travelled to Penicuik with 11 changes to the side which had beaten Berwick a week earlier which gave some of the squad the chance to claim a regular starting place.

After just three minutes, the front row of Craig Richardson, Alan Douglas and Ian Thomson continued their good form by getting the upper hand on a five-metre scrum and pushed their opponents over the line to allow to Liam Nichol pounce for the first try.

Ross Anderson added a second try following good handling by Neil Douglas, Nicky Laidlaw and Graeme Lothian. Adam Hall, who was lively at full-back, run in good individual score from halfway and a Liam Lawrence try secured the bonus point with a quarter of the match gone.

Penicuik weren’t going to lie down as they started to win more possession and slow down the visitor’s ball to prevent any further scores in the first half.

Turning round with a 22-0 lead, the Quins pack came to the fore and the back five forwards started to raise the tempo of the match with some sparkling interplay and strong running.

Ross Nichol scored a well-taken try after a neat offload from Scott Anderson and shortly after good passing between Craig Richardson, Liam Nichol and Deaglan Lightfoot led to Ricky Kiore scoring a fine try, which was quickly followed by Kiore’s second try after good play by brothers Adam and Bryan Hall.

Liam Nichol scored his second try and Ross Nichol added two more scores to complete his hat-trick. Adam Hall completed the scoring with his fifth conversion of the match.

It was an impressive second-half performance from the whole Quins squad but a special mention must go to the trio of Liam Nichol, Rickie Kiore and Ross Nichol who scored seven of their team’s ten tries.

It was the third consecutive match without conceding a single point – a record the players will be hoping to keep up for the visit of Bargoed. The match will be played on the new 3G pitch tonight (Friday) kick off 5pm.

Hawick Quins: A. Hall, B. Hall, G. Lothian, R. Anderson, N. Anderson, N. Douglas, D. Lightfoot, C. Richardson, A. Douglas, I.Thomson, M. Renwick, L. Nichol, N. Laidlaw, R. Nichol, R. Kiore, L. Lawrence, S. Anderson, S. Robson, F. Stevenson.