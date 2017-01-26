Quins end 10-year jinx at Hallhill with a fine away win

Dunbar 26 Hawick Quins 52

Quins travelled to Hallhill Sports Centre, Dunbar on Saturday to a ground where they haven’t won for around 10 years – and history looked to be repeating itself when Dunbar started the brighter and took a deserved 7-0 lead after 15 minutes.

The Quins bounced back when captain Gavin Douglas went over from a scrum and Graeme Lothian added another shortly after to give his side a 12-7 lead.

The visitors had the upper hand at the set piece and Ross Nichol went over for a pushover try.

Adam Hall scored a brilliant individual try collecting his own chip ahead for a try under the posts to add to his two conversions for a 24-12 lead at half-time.

Liam Nichol and Nicki Laidlaw scored the next two tries, both from clever offloads from Ross Nichol.

Laidlaw added his second try after good work from Ross Nichol and Neil Anderson.

Fred Stevenson added the final try after a neat break by Gavin Douglas and Adam Hall added his sixth conversion of the match to complete a 52-26 victory for the visitors.

Overall, it was a good win for the Quins, who showed some rustiness after six weeks without a match.

Ross Anderson, Adam Hall and Sam Bandeen run strongly and defended well. The forwards provided a solid platform at the set piece. Murray Renwick and Liam Nichol providing plenty of possession at the line out.

Nicki Laidlaw and Ross Nichol, with two tries each were lively on their return the team.

Linlithgow, who are unbeaten in three months, will provide a stiffer test at Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday.

Players from the 2001-02 season are reminded that the club are holding a reunion on Saturday, February 11 at thematch against Berwick.

All players who were involved that season are welcome.