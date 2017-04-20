Quins clinch highest-ever league finish

Murrayfield Wands 67 Hawick Quins 5

Quins travelled to Edinburgh on Saturday to play East 1 League winners, Murrayfield Wanderers.

It was the final match to be played in the league this season and a defeat by 63 points or less would see Quins finish in second place.

There were several changes to the visitors’ side and the home side were full of players pushing for a place in the BT Shield Final the following week.

Murrayfield’s pack were strong and produced quick ball for their pacy backs.

The difficulty of the task faced by Quins was compounded by injuries to Alan Douglas, Gavin Douglas, Greame Lothian and Lee Martin which led to several positional changes.

Despite the changes there was some excellent defence from Adam Hall, Steven Mabon, Neil Anderson and Sam Bandeen who all made important last-gasp tackles.

Midway through the first half, Scott Peffers (pictured) was stopped just short of the line after running over 75 metres but scored the Quins only try at the start of the second half.

It was a gutsy performance from the whole 19 players under difficult circumstances with three players playing in their first league match this season.

Despite the disappointing result, Quins sealed second place and their highest league finish by the narrowest of margins.

The players have worked hard and deserved their league position which should give the whole squad confidence to be challenging again next season.

Hawick Quins: A.Hall, R. Lothian, G. Lothian, S.Peffers, S. Bandeen, G. Douglas, N. Anderson, D. Johnstone, A. Douglas, C. Richardson, L. Martin, F. Stevenson, C. Kyle, L. Nichol, S. Mabon, R. Brady, B. Hall, S. Peffers, G. Grierson.