Quins’ class shows as they turn on the style

Hawick Quins 34 Linlithgow 0

Linlithgow travelled to Hawick on Saturday looking to continue their winning run. The match against Quins was switched to the Volunteer due to frost and good crowd saw an entertaining game.

Linlithgow started well playing 15-man rugby and only brave Quins defence kept them out.

There was very little between the teams but the Quins creative backs and mobile pack took the few opportunities that came their way. Tries from Graeme Lothian and Liam Nichol put the home team in front before Lothian scored one of the best individual tries of season from his own 22, beating several defenders on the way.

Linlithgow weren’t going to give up their winning run easily and started well in the second half.

The game was in the balance until Ross Nichol went over for his second pushover try from five metre scrums in two weeks. Captain Gavin Douglas added the next try with a skilful kick and chase from the halfway line. Deaglan Lightfoot completed the scoring after a good break by Ricky Kiore. Scott Peffers added two conversions to complete a 34-0 win.

Overall, it was one of the Quins best performances of the season against an in form side.

The home scrum had the upper hand and the pack provided a solid platform for the backs to score five tries. They were well disciplined and the defence by backs and forwards was outstanding.

All 19 players contributed to a very good performance. Ross Nichol was the pick of a good pack and Graeme Lothian looked dangerous in the backs.

Hopefully, the same standards will be maintained for the next match on February 11 against Berwick in the final of the BT Border Shield at Wilton Lodge Park.

Hawick Quins: G. Lothian, A, Hall, R. Anderson, S. Peffers, S. Bandeen, G. Douglas (captain), N. Anderson. R. Nichol, G. Rodgerson, L. Nichol, S. Mabon, F. Stevenson, I. Thomson, A. Douglas, C. Richardson, D. Lightfoot, R. Kiore, N. Laidlaw, R. Aitken