PSA scrap their way to victory

PSA got off to a winning start in scrappy match at Tynedale.

There were a number of players making the debut for the PSA and they all performed well.

Both teams started well and had chances in the first 10 minutes, but defences were on top and try lines remained intact.

PSA did score after 17 minutes after good sustained pressure deep in the Tynedale 22, the impressive Barry Mclean went over for a score, but the conversion was missed.

Tynedale started to take control of the game, they were dominant in the lineout and had the upper hand in the scrum.

PSA were also lacking a little composure and kicking away possession when keeping it in the hands was the better option.

PSA defended well, but after 27 minutes Tynedale powered over for a try, their conversion was successful.

The home side remained on the back foot for the remainder of the first half only some desperate defence kept Tynedale out.

PSA started the second half well, choosing to keep the ball in hand, resulting in some great breaks from the hard running Euan Knox and Barry McLean.

And after 45 minutes they were rewarded with a try when winger Sandy Penman went over for a score.

PSA continued to play with ball in hand but struggled to play through the phases, the bigger Tynedale pack controlling the break down and the lineout.

PSA were hanging on, but looked dangerous when the backs got a chance to run at Tynedale.

With 10 minutes to go, full-back Jordan Brockie returned a kick deep into the Tynedale half when tackled and somehow managed to offload to Barry McLean, who ran in under the posts for an excellent try, the conversion was successful.

It was a nervy last 10 minutes, and Tynedale did manage to barge over for a score, but PSA hung on for an excellent victory.

Top performers in the forwards were Mclean, who covered every blade of grass and scored two tries, Lewis Stormont playing in unfamiliar role in the front row, never took a step back and was still holding his own right up to the final whistle, while Jay Scott and Neil Renwick tackled themselves to a standstill.

In the backs, Knox caused Tynedale lots of problems with his hard direct running, Jonathan Wilkes looked sharp on the wing, 15-year-old Mully Bannerman was assured at centre controlling the game well and there were some nice breaks by Brockie.

It was important that PSA got their season off to a winning start.

It was scrappy victory with lots to work on, but all the players will be boosted by the victory and there will be a buzz at training this week.