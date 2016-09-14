Point is bonus but defeat still hurts Langholm

Langholm 22

Leith 38

Langholm are still looking for their first league win of the season after suffering defeat to Leith at Milntown last Saturday, but they did manage a bonus point for scoring four tries.

It looks like it could be another tough season for Langholm with player numbers at a premium and they struggled to get 15 together against Leith, and that included coach Gary Brannan.

Langholm swent ahead after 10 minutes with a try from No.8 Eddie Turner, but the difficult conversion was missed. Leith countered with some good constructed runs and the Langholm defence held out for a while, but after 17 minutes Leith crossed for a try which they also converted to make it 7-5 in their favour.

Langholm were giving a gutsy performance and had their moments in attack. Big, striding home lock Alan Tyler gathered the ball in his own half and took off on a powerful run, handing off two defenders before going over to score and the conversion by Sam Henderson, who had a useful game at flyhalf, put Langholm 12-7 in front.

Leith broke through for a converted try after 35 minutes to go back in front at 12-14. The visitors then added another try and conversion to make it 21-12 at half-time.

With 55 minutes gone, the visitors scored another converted try to make it 28 -12.

Langholm stepped up a gear and a Henderson try, which was not converted, made it 28-17. Another unconverted try from Leith took the score to 33-17 and they soon added another with the kick again missed and it was 38-17.

Langholm captain Alasdair Cavers then went over for a try.

