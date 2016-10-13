McNeil thrilled to lead The South against Reds

South of Scotland returns to showcase the Border game after a five -year hiatus and there will be a Teri dawning the red and whites as the vice-captain.

One of the most illustrious brands in rugby history has finally been revived after a five-year gap when they take on Caledonia Reds at Riverside Park, Jedburgh on November 9.

The South of Scotland – The South – reprising a handful of players from the Border sides were one of the first casualties of the dawn of professionalism and Bruce McNeil, who will vice-captain the side, is delighted the team has been revived after such a long time away.

“It is a massive honour to be selected as the vice-captain of South of Scotland and to be playing for the side on its return after a number of years away,” enthused McNeil, who captained the South in 2011 when they took on a Barbarians side at Mansfield Park.

“It is great to have the side back. The last time I played for the side was when we beat a barbarian side stacked full of top drawer talent so it will be great to have another run out for them.

“Bringing back the South of Scotland side is really a positive step for borders rugby. It is a great way for club players in this region to showcase their talents against the rest of the country and do it representing the borders.”

Kevin Barrie (Jed-Forest) and Chris Dalgleish (Gala) will take charge of coaching duties with Neil Hinnigan (Kelso) as team manager.

ALEXANDER McLEMAN