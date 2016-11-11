Kenny shares his memories of career

Hawick Rugby Football Club Rugby Memories group met on Thursday, November 3 where the large company was entertained by Kenny McCartney’s memories of his days playing for the Greens when Hawick was the top team in Scotland.

He spoke of one memorable occasion taking on Gosforth, champions of England, and beating them, both teams fielding at least eight internationalists.

Kenny (above) calculated that in his years refereeing at local, international and as Hawick’s only World Cup representative he’d travelled in the region of 150,000 miles visiting countries all over the world including New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, but his experiences in Wales proved most amusing to the company. When Kenny blew the final whistle at the end of two games in Wales, where club sides had taken on the All Blacks and Australia, in one case he was kicked and in the other he was kissed but for more details you’ll need to ask Kenny about that.

At next month’s meeting on Thursday, December 1 all attending will get the opportunity to become a Hawick selector.

Matches against Hawks, Stirling County and West will be shown on the big screen and, from an extensive list of players from 1973 to the present day compiled by Allan McCredie, favourite players will be selected by individuals. Then, before the meeting in January, Allan will collate results and announce the Rugby Memories Favourite Team.