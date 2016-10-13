Hogg agrees new deal with Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have received a major boost ahead of today’s European Champions Cup opener against Leicester Tigers, with the news that Scotland international full-back Stuart Hogg has committed his future to the club.

The former Hawick High School pupil – a product of the famous Hawick and Hawick Wanderers clubs – has signed a new two-year deal with the Warriors which will keep him in Scotland until at least May 2019.

The 24-year-old British & Irish Lion, who joined the Scottish Rugby Elite Development Programme at the age of 17, made his debut for Glasgow in 2011.

He has gone on to make 87 appearances for the Scotstoun-based side.

Earlier this year Hogg, who has 45 caps for Scotland, was voted the RBS 6 Nations Player of the Tournament after scoring tries against France and Ireland. He has scored 11 times for his country.

In 2013 he was the youngest member of the series-winning British & Irish Lions squad in Australia and in 2015 he was part of the Glasgow Warriors squad which won the GUINNESS PR012 title.

Hogg said: “Glasgow Warriors is such a big part of my life I love this club.

“I’ve played for the Warriors for five years and it was an easy decision to sign for another two seasons.

“My wife enjoys living in Glasgow and with a young boy and another baby on the way there is nowhere else I’d rather be.

“It means a lot to me that the club and Scottish Rugby want me to stay and I’m very happy that I’m going to be continuing my career in Scotland.”

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: “This is excellent news for Glasgow Warriors and Scottish Rugby.”