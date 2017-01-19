HAWICK IN HURRY TO SEE OFF CURRIE

Hawick’s blitzkrieg attack vanquished play-off chasing Glasgow Hawks –and the Greens hope to add Currie to their victims this weekend at Malleny Park.

Glasgow Hawks did their best to keep Hawick’s hungry, confident, young stars in check last weekend.

For a while, it seemed to work as the Anniesland side led 17-7 early in the second half, but a shift in gears from an undersized Teri front eight and yet more magic from Darcy Graham resulted in a change that spurred Hawks and earned Hawick their first league win since November 5.

“There was a sense when Hawks got ten points ahead they could go on to pile up a big score, but the boys did a great job stopping them and turning the tables to earn a result, a big result,” said scrum-half Bruce Campbell, who was a late withdrawal from the victory due to illness.

“Guys are really starting to show what they can do and it has helped a lot that the likes of Rory [Hutton] is back from injury and Darcy [Graham] is scoring important points for us.

“Since the start of the second half of the season we have turned out some great results, against top sides, which has really helped boost the confidence.”

After struggling for most of the season’s first half, Hawick are playing some of the best attacking rugby of all the teams in the division.

The Greens have scored 101 points in their last four league contests, against three of the current top four, only Ayr, Melrose and Glasgow Hawks have scored more over the same number of games and Campbell is confident that attacking style can continue Saturday against Currie.

“There’s a combination of things that’s helped us score and earn these results,” added Campbell.

“Getting guys back from long-term injury, our backs are playing great rugby, the forwards are dominating while some of the younger guys who might not have played much Premier one rugby have gotten used to the pace and physicality. Plus we are all playing a lot more consistently.”

East Regional Division One promotion-chasing Hawick Harlequins return to league duty following a month lay-off this weekend when they travel to take on fifth-placed Dunbar. In East Regional Division Two, Hawick Linden welcome division leaders Dalkieth to the Volunteer.