Hawick have to stand up and beat County...

Hawick assistant coach Craig Hamilton is looking for an immediate response to his side’s disappointing season opener with a next-level performance against Stirling County on Saturday.

Last weekend’s BT Premiership curtain-raiser was hyped as the game that would convince every Hawick supporter the mighty Greens were back, but the contest turned one-sided pretty quickly.

The Currie Chieftains methodically rolled over the Robbie Dyes en route to a 39-28 victory.

Worse yet for Hawick, their superstar Edinburgh Rugby No.1 pick from the professional player draft, Darcy Graham, looks to be sidelined for up to eight weeks with an ACL injury.

Is there still hope left for the Greens to have a successful season after such a disastrous start? Yes, according to assistant coach Hamilton.

“It’s not panic stations yet, it has only been one game and while the game [last weekend] did not go our way, there are only a few small things that we weren’t executing, it’s not a case of us going back to the drawing board at all,” said Hamilton this week.

Hawick travel to Bridgehaugh on Saturday for round two of the 2017/18 Premiership.

The Greens will be without Graham but should expect to bolster their forward-pack with the return of Scotland under-20 star hooker Fraser Renwick, in addition to another week with Edinburgh prop Kevin Bryce.

Head coach Darren Cunningham is also expected to be on the sidelines to take charge of his first competitive game following a three-week absence.

The reinforcements will provide needed relief as the Greens face-off against a Stirling side who recruited impressively over the summer and managed to snatch a 28-25 victory against a strong Heriot’s side at Goldenacre last weekend.

“Stirling recruited well this season and even got a few Falkirk boys in, so Saturday is not going to be an easy game,” continued Hamilton.

“I have not had a chance to watch their full game against Heriot’s but from what I have seen already I was pretty impressed.

“They’ll be a lot tougher at home and we are going to have to up our game if we want to get anything from it.

I think from our perspective, if we just add one or two per cent more effort those small mistakes that lost us the game [against Currie] last weekend hopefully won’t affect us again.

“If we can click in defence and believe in our attacking structures more, I do not see why we cannot get something from the game.”

Hawick Force travel to Edinburgh to take on Boroughmuir 3XV in their first BT Reserve Division Two game, following last weekend’s cancellation by Gala A.