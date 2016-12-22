Greens looking for a show of strength on Boxing Day

No rest for Hawick stars as a full-strength team are expected to take the field in Monday’s Border League Boxing Day clash with Jed-Forest at Riverside Park.

Hawick had shuffled their pack in previous Border League contests this season to give youth and untried talents a chance in a Green jersey, but with their BT Premiership season sinking the Robbie Dyes are expected to field a near full-strength side against Jed-Forest to help build confidence.

“It will be a strong side that goes out there on Boxing Day, we need to use every bit of game time to get boys prepared for a tough Premiership run-in,” said Greens assistant coach Scott MacLeod.

“There will be a couple of changes with Darcy [Graham] and Fraser [Renwick] missing out but as far as we [the coaching team] are concerned we need boys playing every game.

“We need to start winning games. We need to build something that we can take into our league campaign against a Jed side who are going for promotion themselves. We don’t want to give them a boost, we are the ones who need one.”

Failing to take your chances is always a recipe for disappointments in rugby, but when presented with a golden opportunity to haul themselves back into relevance in the Premiership against Boroughmuir last weekend, Hawick responded with yet another defeat.

In nearly every match this season the Robbie Dyes have proved they can play with the best. They just fall short in beating the best. MacLeod is hoping a big performance against Jed can give them something ahead of the most important period in the clubs recent history.

“Against Boroughmuir we weren’t good enough when we needed to be, so that means hard work in training and no more days off,” added MacLeod.

“There aren’t many games left in the season and for me every single one is a must-win. It’s cup finals the rest of the way. Training will be focused on getting everything ready for what is a massively tough schedule. It would be a disaster for us to be relegated so winning has to start now.”