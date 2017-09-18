Greens go for Graham to halt slide

Hawick have moved quickly to address their poor start to the season by bringing in George Graham to work along with coaches Darren Cunningham and Craig Hamilton.

The Hawick hierarchy see Graham as the man to halt the slide at Mansfield Park with his coaching experience at Scotland, the Border Reivers, Gala and others.

So far this term the Greens have lost to Currie Chieftains, Stirling County and Marr in the top flight.

Fifty-one-year-old Graham will start work on Tuesday and will be coaching his son Guy, who is currently in the Hawick squad.

A Hawick statement said: “The club are delighted that George will bring additional ideas and experience to complement Darren Cunningham’s coaching team as they aim to improve the club’s start to the season.”