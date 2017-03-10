Greens duo get nod for Scotland U20s

Hawick pair Darcy Graham and Fraser Renwick have been named by head coach Sean Lineen in his Scotland Under-20 side to face their English counterparts in round four of the Six Nations at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

Robbie Nairn is reintroduced to the starting wing berth after scoring a brace of tries in the side’s loss to Wales in the previous round.

It’s all change in midfield with Cameron Hutchison and Ali Greig starting at inside and outside-centre respectively, while the final amendment to the backline comes at scrum-half, where Andrew Simmers is set to start.

In the pack, George Thornton is reinstated as the starting loosehead prop as Fergus Bradbury reverts to the bench.

Matt Fagerson returns to start on the openside flank following a period out with concussion and is joined in the back-row by fellow incomer Bruce Flockhart.

Alex Craig moves from back-row to lock with the inclusion of Flockhart.

Lineen said: “We’ve made wholesale changes as a number players return from injury to re-enter the fray, while others merit selection after impressing off the bench against Wales.

“A poor start against Wales cost us any chance of getting a result and we know we need a more complete performance if we are to challenge England on their home patch.

“We’re yet to put together an 80-minute performance and we need to now look at pulling the positives from our previous matches and bring them to the fore in this encounter.”

Stafford McDowall and Hawick star Graham continue in the back-three alongside Nairn, while Josh Henderson retains his starting spot and partners Simmers at half-back.

Try-scorer against Wales, Hawick ace Renwick, remains at hooker, with Adam Nicol and Thornton joining him in the front-row.

Captain Callum Hunter-Hill continues in the engine room alongside Craig.

Tom Dodd makes his fourth consecutive start at number eight, to complete the back-row alongside Flockhart and Fagerson.

15. Stafford McDowall (Ayr)

14. Robbie Nairn (Harlequins)

13. Ali Greig (Bristol University)

12. Cameron Hutchison (Currie)**

11. Darcy Graham (Hawick)**

10. Josh Henderson (Glasgow Hawks)**

9. Andrew Simmers (Heriot’s)

1. George Thornton (Bishop Burton College)

2. Fraser Renwick (Hawick)*

3. Adam Nicol (Stirling County)

4. Alex Craig (Gloucester Academy)

5. Callum Hunter-Hill CAPTAIN (Stirling County)**

6. Bruce Flockhart (Glasgow Hawks)**

7. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Hawks)**

8. Tom Dodd (Worcester Warriors)

*BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 2 player

** BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 3 player