Greens brought down to earth as Currie are too hot to handle

Currie 35 Hawick 8

Hawick crashed back to reality with a 35-8 defeat to Currie at Malleny Park on Saturday, leaving the door open for the possibility of automatic relegation.

Saturday’s result altered the narrative for Hawick’s BT Premiership survival push after putting together a three-game winning streak that included a stunning victory over Glasgow Hawks last weekend.

The Greens burst into 2017 with impressive performance after impressive performance, but Saturday exposed frailties that still leave the possibility of Hawick suffering relegation.

The Greens were without Bruce McNeil after the talismanic backrow forward failed in his bid to overturn a two-match ban picked-up against Hawks, which hurt the Robbie Dyes’ game plan, but his absence had nothing to do with Currie ranking up 14 points to open the game up.

A week removed from comfortably beating a title chancing Glasgow Hawks squad and sitting amongst the top three BT Premiership sides in scoring in their last four league contests, Hawick’s attacked spluttered and stumbled while in defence they lacked their typical pace and venom. Ali Weir did manage to add a penalty before the halftime interval but the Robbie Dyes were a distant second in the opening forty.

After the break, Currie continued to see minimal pressure from a Greens defence. And their winning margin kept widening. Two converted tries from Hamish Baine and Robbie Nelson secured the bonus-point and left Hawick with an insurmountable 28-3 hole with a quarter still to play.

Darcy Graham displayed his typical ruthlessness that should find him playing professionally sooner rather than later but his try merely served as a consolation. Currie capped off their impressive performance with a fifth converted try from Ross Weston and seal a 35-8 victory.

“The scoreline is the scoreline, we did work hard they just worked harder, “said disappointed spectator McNeil post-match.

“For the first 20 minutes or so I think we just defended and doing that completely drains the tank for the rest of the half.

“It tires you out and that was what basically happened to us. We weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be in attack and kicked a lot of possession away which gave them more chances with the ball. Not a great performance overall to follow what was a great win over Glasgow Hawks.

“Luckily for us nothing really changed league-wise with Gala losing big to Heriot’s.

“It would have been great heading into this weekend’s cup match against them to have a bit more of a buffer between us but it is what it is and we have to learn from this result quickly.”