Greens are going for glory

Hawick RFC are ready to make their mark on the BT Premiership season in Saturday’s home opener against Watsonians.

Nikki Walker’s side return to Mansfield Park primed for a first league win after a disappointing season debut against Stirling County last weekend.

“It’s our first home game and after last weekend’s disappointment we have nothing but winning on our minds,” said Hawick scrum-half Bruce Campbell.

“Watsonains will be tough, nothing like a normal newly promoted team, but at home we feel we can beat anyone.

“We don’t want to be desperate for a win, we want to get going early and that starts Saturday.”

After gaining promotion to the BT Premiership last season, Watsonians wasted little time in preparing for the big time, opening the chequebook and bringing in a number of names to help avoid an immediate return to National One.

The recruitment seems to have worked for the Edinburgh outfit, securing a win over back-to-back Premiership winners Heriots last weekend – but Campbell insists spending big money on new players is not always a recipe for success.

“They’ve opened the chequebook and recruited well but they are by no means unbeatable,” added Campbell.

“Bringing in a bunch of players isn’t always a surefire way to success, it has to be earned. We are not scared of what they could possibly do.

“Yes, we are a young team but we have talent and are looking forward to giving Watsonians a good test in front of a good crowd, hopefully coming away with a win.”

Hawick YM will take on Watsonians second XV at Mansfield Haugh, while Hawick Quins open their BT East Division One season with an away trip to face Ross High. Hawick Linden take on Trinity Academicals at Wilton Lodge Park as the Volunteer continues its 3G development in BT East Division Two.