Graham in at full-back for U-20s’ Italian job

Hawick star Darcy Graham has been handed the No.15 jersey for Scotland Under-20s’ clash against Italy in the final round of their RBS 6 Nations campaign on Friday at Broadwood Stadium (kick-off 8.30pm) – live on Scottish Rugby TV.

Head coach Sean Lineen has named one personnel change to the side, with Stirling County’s Logan Trotter set to make his Scotland U20 debut on the left wing.

With Trotter’s inclusion, Graham moves to full-back while Robbie Nairn retains his spot on the right wing.

Stafford McDowall shifts from the back-three into midfield where he is joined by Ali Greig, who moves from outside to inside-centre.

Andrew Simmers and Josh Henderson remain as the half-back duo.

George Thornton, Hawick’s Fraser Renwick and Adam Nicol form the front-row in an unchanged pack.

Captain Callum Hunter-Hill and Alex Craig continue their partnership in the engine room, as Bruce Flockhart, Matt Fagerson and Tom Dodd are named in the back-row.

Lineen said: “The players showed a vast improvement with their performance against England. Their desire and passion to play for the jersey was evident.

“However, getting our first win of the tournament in the final game is the ultimate motivation and has been the driving force in everything we have done this week.

“We’ve named a fairly settled side and a team we believe is capable of securing a victory at home.

“Italy will be a tough contest as always but a win is within our grasp if we perform to the best of our ability, both as individuals and as a team.”

15. Darcy Graham (Hawick)

14. Robbie Nairn (Harlequins)

13. Stafford McDowall (Ayr)

12. Ali Greig (Bristol University)

11. Logan Trotter (Stirling County)

10. Josh Henderson (Glasgow Hawks)

9. Andrew Simmers (Heriot’s)

1. George Thornton (Bishop Burton College)

2. Fraser Renwick (Hawick)

3. Adam Nicol (Stirling County)

4. Alex Craig (Gloucester)

5. Callum Hunter-Hill CAPTAIN (Stirling County)**

6. Bruce Flockhart (Glasgow Hawks)

7. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Hawks)

8. Tom Dodd (Worcester)

Replacements

16. Robbie Smith (Ayr)*

17. Daniel Winning (Boroughmuir)

18. Fergus Bradbury (Stirling County)

19. Hamish Bain (Currie)

20. Luke Crosbie (Currie)

21. Charlie Shiel (Currie)

22. Craig Pringle (Stirling County)

23. Robert Kay (Heriot’s)