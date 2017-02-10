Graham gets nod for young Scots

Head coach Sean Lineen has named two personnel changes to his starting Scotland Under-20 side to face France in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship today (Friday) at Stade des Alpes, Grenoble (kick-off 8pm).

The changes are split between the backs and forwards, with Stafford McDowall coming into the starting XV at full-back in place of Ross McCann, who takes up a spot on the bench.

Bruce Flockhart is set to make his first start at Scotland Under-20 level as he is named in the back-row for Matt Fagerson, who is unavailable for selection after sustaining a concussion in the clash against Ireland.

Lineen, said: “We have named a settled side for this week’s match, with players meriting re-selection following their respective performances against Ireland.

“We’ve taken a lot of positives from last week’s game and built on them in our preparations for what is another huge match against France.

“It’s always a tough task going away to France, and this game will be no different. They’ll be hurting from their defeat to England, and will be hoping to bounce back in front of their home crowd.”

Robbie Nairn and Hawick’s Darcy Graham are set to start on the wings, with the latter moving from full-back to accommodate for the incoming McDowall.

Try-scorer against Ireland, Cameron Hutchison, and Craig Pringle remain as the midfield duo, while Josh Henderson – who successfully kicked 14 points from the tee in the opening round of the campaign – retains the number ten jersey alongside scrum-half Andrew Simmers.

In the pack, George Thornton, Fraser Renwick and Adam Nicol continue in the front-row, with Alex Craig and Callum Hunter-Hill – who will remain as captain – starting at lock.

Luke Crosbie shifts to the openside flank to make way for the incoming Flockhart, while Tom Dodd remains at No.8. Team:

15. Stafford McDowall (Ayr)

14. Robbie Nairn (Harlequins)

13. Craig Pringle (Stirling County)*

12. Cameron Hutchison (Currie)**

11. Darcy Graham (Hawick)**

10. Josh Henderson (Glasgow Hawks)*

9. Andrew Simmers (Heriot’s)

1. George Thornton (Bishop Burton College)

2. Fraser Renwick (Hawick)*

3. Adam Nicol (Stirling County)

4. Alex Craig (Gloucester)

5. Callum Hunter-Hill (capt) (Stirling County)**

6. Bruce Flockhart (Glasgow Hawks)**

7. Luke Crosbie (Currie)**

8. Tom Dodd (Worcester Warriors)

Replacements: 16. Robbie Smith (Ayr)*, 17. Daniel Winning (Boroughmuir)**, 18. Fergus Bradbury (Stirling County)*, 19. Hamish Bain (Currie)*, 20. Jamie Ure (Boroughmuir)*, 21. Charlie Shiel (Currie)**, 22. Connor Eastgate (Wasps), 23. Ross McCann (Melrose)**

* BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 2 player, ** BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy Stage 3 player