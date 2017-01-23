England star sees Hogg as real threat

He was named player of the tournament for the most recent RBS 6 Nations, and Hawick-born Stuart Hogg is once again holding the key to Scotland’s chances – at least according to England’s Ben Youngs.

The versatile Hogg was at times in mesmerising form in 2016, starting every game of the Championship while also closing out his campaign with tries against Ireland and France.

Beyond those scores, deft of touch and beautiful handwork – leading to two tries against Italy and one when facing France – made the rugby world take note.

It led to Scotland finishing fourth in the Championship, defeating both France and Italy, with plenty more expected this time around.

And for Youngs, Grand Slam winner under Eddie Jones just 12 months ago, the warning signs are undoubtedly there for England’s defensive unit to take heed of when the two meet at Twickenham in Round Four in March.

“Stuart had a fantastic Six Nations last year, some of the things he was doing were pretty special so we have to be wary of that,” said Youngs, speaking on behalf of Land Rover, supporting rugby at all levels, from grassroots to the elite.

“He’s got the speed and he’s got the skill and has the ability to do a lot on the pitch – even if he’s not the man scoring the tries, he’s always heavily involved.

“I’ve played against him a couple of times for Leicester Tigers against Glasgow Warriors and he’s done well there, and I’m sure he’ll be a big part of Scotland’s chances across the tournament.

“But they have a lot of strong players – Matt Scott and Greig Laidlaw are guys I know at Gloucester and there are a lot of important guys in what is becoming a stronger team.”

