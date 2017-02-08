David gives group a real insight into rugby reporting

This month’s guest speaker at the Hawick Rugby Memories Club was David Ferguson, who revealed some behind-the-scenes’ perspectives from the press box and talked about the challenges facing rugby reporters in the professional era.

Recalling his experiences as a ghost writer, David entranced members of the audience with stories about a previous Rugby Memories Club speaker, Jim Telfer.

The meeting ended with a viewing of Scotland’s fantastic Triple Crown performance in 1984, when a fifth of the Scotland team were Hawick players.

The next meeting of the group, which will be devoted to remembering Hawick Trades, will be on Thursday, March 2 starting at 2.30pm.