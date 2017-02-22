Darcy’s delight at joining Edinburgh

Hawick winger Darcy Graham is ready for the challenge after signing a two-year deal with Edinburgh Rugby.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Scotland Under-20s in recent clashes with Ireland and France and will join the capital club ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Graham said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed my first pro contract with Edinburgh Rugby.

“It’s a young and exciting squad and I’m looking forward to being a part of the club.

“I know a few of the boys from playing with them at Under-20 level and that helped in making my decision. They speak highly of the club and it seems like there’s a good buzz around the current group.

“Coming up through the [BT Sport Scottish Rugby] Academy really helped me develop as a player, both mentally and physically.

“I’m fully aware the professional environment will be a big step-up but I’m excited to get involved and challenge myself to keep learning from the coaches and players around me.”

Duncan Hodge, acting head coach at Edinburgh before Richard Cockerill takes over for next season, said: “Darcy is one of the most exciting prospects in Scottish rugby and we’re delighted to have him join the club.

“He’s an extremely talented rugby player and a natural athlete. With the commitment and competitive drive he possesses, we’re sure he’ll thrive in a fully-professional environment.

“He’s a welcome addition to our back-division and we look forward to working with him next season.”

Departing Hawick coach Nikki Walker tweeted: “Congrats @Darcy_Graham never saw a wing have such an influence on games as u have this season! Came a long way since Cup Final in 2015!”