Classy Quins put on their best display of the season

Linlithgow 20

Hawick Quins 51

It was never going to be an easy match when Quins travelled to Mains Park on Saturday to face a confident Linlithgow side which had beaten North Berwick the week before – one week after North Berwick had inflicted the only defeat of the season on the Baker Street men.

Linlithgow kicked off and spent the first 10 minutes in the visitors 22. They varied their play and run strongly but didn’t score any points. When Quins did get some possession, they broke away and Scott Peffers kicked a 40 metre penalty to put his side ahead.

Linlithgow kicked into the Quins half and dominated territory again leading to a try in the corner to give them a 7-3 lead. The Baker Street men then raised their game and Sam Bandeen came off his wing to score a neat try between the posts which Peffers converted.

The Quins pack started to get the upper hand and Gavin Douglas made the most of the quick ball from the forwards breaking from just outside the 22 to score a neat individual try, Jordan Hyslop also scored a fine individual try before the interval.

Peffers converted both tries to give his side a 24-10 lead at the interval.

The second half started in the same way as the first with the home side camped in the visitors 22 for the first ten minutes but unable to score any points. This must have frustrated them and after good work by Douglas and Peffers, hooker Alan Douglas was on hand to score his first try in seven years!

Captain Gavin Douglas made the most of a solid scrum and a clever break led to him scoring his second try of the match which Peffers converted.

Liam Nichol’s high workrate brought a well deserved try and a quick throw from the resulting kick off led to Fred Stevenson and Keith McNeil carrying the ball into the Linlithgow half. Quins pressure led to Peffers kicking another penalty from 30 metres out.

Graeme Lothian gathered the ball inside his own half and made a jinky run into the home side’s 22 before passing to Scott Peffers who run in for the final try which he converted for a personal tally of 21 points.

This was arguably the best performance of the season from the Quins against a strong Linlithgow side.

The forwards laid a solid platform and the backs looked dangerous every time they had the ball. All 19 players in the squad contributed to another impressive performance in both attack and defence.

The result means Quins hold on to their place at the top of East League 1 for the visit of Penicuik to Wilton Lodge Park this weekend.