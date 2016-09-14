Classy Quins have some fun in the sun

Quins travelled to Duns Castle Park for their second away league fixture in succession, and came away with a resounding 15-42 victory in the glorious sunshine.

On a perfect day for running rugby, both teams served up a fast, free-flowing match with Quins putting in a much more controlled performance than last week’s victory at Ross High, and scoring six tries in the process.

Quins kicked off ‘up the hill’ and it was Duns who were immediately in the ascendency with a series of telling drives and some astute kicking pinning Quins back in their 22.

However, Quins weathered the storm through some good defending and were happy to come away with only a penalty goal conceded.

Quins knew all they had to do was secure some ball and get into the game, and after dominating possession and having the confidence to opt for a penalty kick to the corner, a well-worked lineout move saw Steven Mabon peel round and crash over between two defenders, Scott Peffers converting.

The score visibly lifted Quins, who were rewarded with an excellently worked try up the blindside from Ross Anderson, Peffers again successful with the extra’s.

Duns had brief spells of good play with a couple of nice line breaks, but again the Quins defence held firm and after a long kick upfield from Gavin Douglas, and an excellent chase from the backs to pin the Duns winger just outside his own 22, it was Douglas who ripped the ball clear and run in unopposed under the posts, with Peffers chipping over the conversion to make ti 21-3 at half-time.

Coach Gary Murdie urged his troops not to switch off and keep the foot on the pedal to hammer home the advantage against a visibly tiring Duns pack. Quins did just that, executing a kick-off take and well-contested box kick to set up camp in Duns half, but the Castle Park men were able to secure possession and push the Quins backs deep into their own half.

With confidence high in the Quins ranks, the ball was now being shipped to the wider channels and Quins looked dangerous off every attack as they began to get their offloading game going.

Finally, daylight was found from a quick tap-and-go penalty in Quins 22 transferred to Gavin Douglas to switch the angle of attack and offload to namesake Neil to carry on up the middle, another perfectly timed offload found Jordan Hyslop up in support. He quickly moved the ball to Peffers at pace, who then flicked a delightful back handed pass to Graeme Lothian to cruise in under the sticks for the try of the match (if not the season). Peffers again adding the simple conversion.

Duns hit back with a tap penalty try of their own, although from much shorter range as veteran centre Dale Robertson stepped and stretched over for a well-taken converted try.

This clearly annoyed the Quins, whose challenge of not conceding a try had faltered, but they responded in the best manner possible, building phases and pressure to enter the Duns 22 with substitute Ricki Kiore to the fore.

And after attacking the blindslide, Douglas dummied inside then out to put himself through a gap and deliver the scoring pass to Mabon to dive over in the corner for his second try. Peffers was again on target with the difficult conversion.

Duns were out on their feet at this point with the sun sapping the legs of both teams, but the Quins looked fitter as they entered the final stages of the match.

A loose Duns pass on halfway was gratefully plucked out the air for Lothian to also claim his second score (his fourth try in two league matches), with Peffers completing his 100 per cent success rate with the conversion.

But it was Duns who finished off the match with try from their right winger.