Beleaguered Hawick are in hurry for win over Currie

The season is barely into October, yet there is plenty of panic circling Hawick RFC following another humbling experience over the weekend.

Hawick are headed in the wrong direction fast, sitting rooted to the bottom of the BT Premiership table after an historic 78-13 drubbing by Glasgow Hawks.

Supporters who had put the Greens’ start to the season down to a challenging schedule are now genuinely concerned for the club’s status amongst Scotland’s top-flight sides.

The Robbie Dyes found numerous ways to drop their opening three games – bad tackling, lack of any attacking threat and poor decision making - all major issues, but that wasn’t enough for them Saturday.

“We were woeful, an embarrassment it was soul destroying being on that sideline watching it unfold,” said a candid Hawick assistant coach, Scott MacLeod.

“I am a proud Hawick man and that was a joke, our defense was horrendous, lacked any effort, we gave up midway through and the end score could have been over 100 had their kicker not missed a bunch of kicks.

“After the Heriot’s loss I never thought it could get much worse, then Saturday happened.”

Hawick’s torrid start in a league which has risen in quality quickly since their promotion in 2013 hasn’t been how MacLeod envisioned, and the former Scotland international admits it is games like this weekend’s against Currie that will decide their fate.

“The next two games are massive and will decide how far we can go the rest of the season,” added MacLeod.

“I am not exactly sure how we address Saturday’s result but we will and hopefully that will then lead us to clear a path to a positive result Saturday against Currie.

“They [Currie] are a good unit, proved that over the years but I know how good we are and what we are capable of. I am in no doubt that if we actually turn up we will beat Currie and then Gala the following week, which just might get us back on track.”

East Regional Division One leaders Hawick Harlequins visit Linlithgow, while Linden take on Earlston at the Haugh.

