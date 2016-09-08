All square for Linden against Trinity

Hawick Linden 24

Trinity Accies 24

Linden opened their BT Regional League campaign in East 2 with a point-sharing result at Wilton Lodge Park, despite building a useful lead.

Late on, with the score deadlocked, both sides had chances to go in front with penalty goals, before the Royal Blues had one more opportunity with just a couple of minutes left.

However, Gavin Stirling’s kick came back off the post, meaning the teams could not be separated.

The Linden repelled a number of five-metre scrums but a try near the posts was converted by Trinity for a 7-0 lead.

The home team then hit a purple patch with three rapid scores, all converted by Kieran Murphy.

MacAulay Parker, with two, and another from Rory Graham stretched the Linden lead to 21-7.

John Frew was yellow-carded but the Royal Blues held on in his absence until half-time.

Accies regrouped after the interval and started to starve the home side of the ball.

A straightforward penalty goal reduced the deficit and then Trinity’s scrum dominance resulted in a converted push over try.

The Linden were now looking shaky at only 21-17 in front. Murphy settled some nerves with a successful penalty and then the Royal Blues had a glorious chance to stretch their lead.

But, after a turnover in the shadow of their own posts, Colin Richardson looked like he would round off a length-of-the-field try but just couldn’t get downward pressure in the act of scoring. Momentum changed when the visitors looked to have knocked on at half-way, but play was allowed to continue taking matters into Linden territory.

Keith Mabon was shown yellow for coming in at the side.

With the middle row still absent, Trinity went over for their second pushover try, with the conversion tying the scores up at 24 each.

The Royal Blues had made progress on last season and still have some unavailable players yet to come back into contention.