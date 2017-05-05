100 not out for Hawick ace Hogg

Stuart Hogg will make his 100th appearance for Glasgow Warriors in Gregor Townsend’s final game as head coach against Edinburgh Rugby at Scotstoun tomorrow (Saturday).

Hawick hero Hogg will become the youngest Warriors player to reach the milestone, returning to the side at full-back for the 1872 Cup clash.

He joins Lee Jones and Tommy Seymour in the back three, the latter was named in the Guinness PRO12 Dream Team and reached his own century at the RDS last Friday.

Peter Horne and Alex Dunbar are the centre partnership with Ali Price and Finn Russell combine as half-backs.

Zander Fagerson makes his 50th appearance at tight-head and like Hogg will become the youngest player to achieve that feat.

Fraser Brown and Gordon Reid join him in the front-row, with Reid playing his last game for the club.

Captain Jonny Gray is joined by Scott Cummings in the second-row and Rob Harley, Chris Fusaro and Matt Fagerson pack down at the back of the scrum, the 18-year-old starting a game with his brother for the first time.

On the bench, Sila Puafisi and Sean Lamont are also both playing their last games for Glasgow on what promises to be an emotional day at Scotstoun.

Departing Warriors head coach Townsend said: “We’re really looking forward to the atmosphere which is going to be created at a sold-out Scotstoun.

“Zander Fagerson becomes the youngest player to play 50 games and Stuart Hogg is the youngest to reach 100 appearances, which is a fantastic achievement for them both.

“It will be Gordon Reid, Sila Puafisi and Sean Lamont’s last involvement with the club and we’re looking to sending them off on a high. I’m sure all of the leavers will get a good reception from our supporters.

“It should be a cracking game as we’re playing our fiercest rivals and there is a trophy at stake.”