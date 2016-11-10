Quins bounce back in style to claim win

Hawick Harlequins 59 Ross High 19

Ross High visited Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday following a morale boosting win away to Berwick. Quins had several changes from the team the team which faced Murrayfield Wanders the week before.

The home side got off to a good start and with only three minutes on the clock, the front row provided a solid platform from a five-metre scrum for Scott Anderson to cross the line and put his side 5-0 ahead.

Matty Douglas, who had an impressive debut for Quins, kicked ahead five minutes later.

Scott Peffers gathered then good handling by the backs led to Graeme Lothian to going over for a well worked try.

Liam Nichol, Matty Douglas and Alan Douglas added tries before half time to give their side a 40-0 lead at the interval.

Ross High started the second half with a lot more spirit and after a long period of pressure scored the first of their three second-half tries.

The Quins backs reacted well and good handling by Adam Hall and Lothian led to a Sam Bandeen going over in the corner. Peffers added the extra points

Lothian and Bandeen added their second tries and Peffers kicked his seventh conversion to complete the scoring.

Overall, it was a convincing win for Quins, even though the second half performance, with the match already won, was below the standards they have set earlier in the season.

With no fixture this week, it will provide the players an ideal opportunity to recharge their batteries before the trip to Langholm in the Shield next week.

Quins: G. Lothian, A. Hall, N. Douglas, S. Peffers, S. Bandeen, M, Douglas, N. Anderson, D. Johnstone, C. Richardson, I. Thomson, F, Stevenson, L. Martin, L. Nichol, S. Anderson, G. Rodgerson (capt), R. Anderson, R. Lothian, M. Renwick, A. Douglas