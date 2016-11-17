Patchwork Hawick side falter after good start

Hawick 19 Peebles 25

A developmental Hawick side but up a brave fight but ultimately fell short in a tight Border League encounter with Peebles last Friday.

Hawick were well short of their usual standards, as a patchwork team consisting of players from the three other sides in the town laboured to find any rhythm.

This seemed hardly surprising – given only one training session together on Thursday – against a Peebles squad that grew into the game.

A first-half brace from Sam Bandeen, with Kyle Brunton converting both, handed Hawick a 14-10 half time lead.

But, as the physicality and pace increased after the break, the visitors rallied.

Peebles crossed the whitewash twice, one converted, to take a 22-19 advantage. Kirk Ford crossed for the Greens before Peebles hit a penalty with six minutes to go to seal the bonus point victory.

Walker said afterwards: “It was great to have Hawick clubs pulling together and allowing players the opportunity to develop.”