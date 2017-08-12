Tara tees up success after reaching order of merit top ten

Hawick golfer Tara Mactaggart has broken into the top ten in the Scottish amateur women’s order of merit for 2017 after hitting top form over the summer.

The 21-year-old Minto Golf Club member believes the support she has had from her coach, Frank Scott, has made all the difference after three top-ten finishes in a row moved her up to ninth in the latest rankings.

Tara graduated on a golf scholarship from Stirling University last month, but attributes her improvement on the greens to the work she has been doing with her coach all year.

“I have a lesson every two weeks and I’m constantly sending him swing videos from wherever I am just to make sure everything is going to plan,” she explained. “He comes and watches me at quite a few competitions as well. He is so involved.”

Tara tied for sixth at the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship and the tied for fifth in the match play event a few days later.

She followed that up with her first victory of the season and biggest of her career, winning the Mackie Bowl at Gullane by four strokes.

“It’s been going very well,” said McTaggart. “I’ve made nearly every cut this year, but the Mackie Bowl was the pinnacle of what me and my coach, Frank Scott, have been doing. He made it all come together.”

The former Hawick High School pupil collected ten birdies and dropped just two shots over two rounds at that event thanks to a red-hot putter.

“Everything was going in the middle of the hole,” she said. “The putting made the biggest difference. I was holing silly putts across greens.

“That’s probably the worst part of my game, but I’ve done so much work on it the last six months. To finally see the work pay off made me feel so good. I could see something changing for the better.”

Tara has just moved house to North Berwick after starting a new job managing golf operations at Archerfield. On the course, her next big event is the British Amateur Strokeplay Championship at North Berwick in September.

Phil Johnson