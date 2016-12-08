Paralympics hero Libby is honoured at awards night

Newcastleton sprinter Libby Clegg was honoured by her home region on Friday night when she was revealed as the winner of ClubSport Roxburgh’s 2016 Disability Performance Award.

Held in Buccleuch Bowling Club the event was the last of four regional ClubSport Award ceremonies to take place over the last month and 10 individuals and organisations were recognised for their efforts within sport and in keeping the region more physically active.

Libby, 26, has represented both Scotland and Great Britain at international events for well over a decade and the highlight so far came this year when, alongside guide Chris Clarke, she won gold in Rio at the 2016 Paralympic Games in 100m T11 and broke the world record in the process.

In the T11 200m, she beat the previous Paralympic record when picking up her second Gold medal.

Clegg has a deteriorating eye condition known as Stargardt’s Macular Dystrophy disease giving her only slight peripheral vision in her left eye – she is registered blind.

And in 2016 she was reclassified as a T11 athlete which requires her to wear a blindfold when racing.

Earlier this year Libby lost her funding from British Athletics, mainly due to her withdrawal from the 2015 IPC World Championships after just one race due to an ankle injury.

Due to her heavy training programme Libby was unable to attend Friday evenings celebration where Live Borders Disability Officer Alan Oliver accepted her trophy from Cllr George Turnbull who represents the Hawick & Hermitage ward.

“Libby has gone through so much over the past year and her success is down to her own strength and that of disability sport in the Borders.”

Also, receiving plaudits on the night was Hawick’s Lesley Thomas, head coach at Kelso Orchard Tennis Club, winners of the Team of the Year category.

ClubSport Roxburgh chairman Norman Anderson led the proceedings and addressing the large contingent there to support the event he paid tribute to Hawick Athlete Leon Ali who died in a car accident the previous week.

“A talented sportsman who will be a huge miss,” he said.

Mr Anderson continued: “Once again we have had some huge success stories in our region over the past year and that is down to the hard work of the athletes themselves and the many people who give their time and effort to coach and support them.”

Other winners on the night were:

Clubsport Roxburgh Coach of the Year 2016 – Kate Bull, Hawick and Kelso Tennis Club.

ClubSport Roxburgh Junior Coach of the Year 2016 – Kirsty Armstrong, Kelso ASC.

ClubSport Roxburgh SALSC Service to Sport 2016 – David Laing.

ClubSport Roxburgh Sports Personality of the Year 2016 – Ryan Brown, former BEST and Kelso ASC swimmer.

ClubSport Roxburgh Junior Sports Personality of the Year 2016 – Araminta Younger, Reivers and South of Scotland Select, Equestrian Vaulting.

ClubSport Roxburgh Team of the year 2016 – Kelso Orchard Tennis Club.

ClubSport Roxburgh Disability Award 2016 – Libby Clegg.

Special Recognition Awards – Derek McLachlan – Jed Legion AFC; John Taylor- Jedburgh Bowling Club;

Christine Wylie – Jedburgh Badminton Club.