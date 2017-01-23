Junior ace Cameron scoops Scots title

Cameron Bryce has become the first Border curler to win the Scottish junior championship at Aberdeen on Sunday.

In a tense finish to the five days of competition, team skip Cameron had to play a draw with his last stone to clinch victory and avoid the match going to an extra end.

Having gone through the whole competition undefeated, losing out in the final would have been unimaginable.

The pressure was on Cameron (pictured back left with the other junior championship squads) this year as it was his last chance to win the Scottish juniors before he ages out.

The former member of Coldstream Curling Club has played in the championships for a number of seasons without getting to the knock out stages, but this season’s team had a different line-up from previous years and the balance and dynamics of the rink has worked well all season.

The team comes from around Scotland, with third player Robin Brydone from Perth, and the second and lead Euan Kyle and Frazer Shaw both from Stranraer, with coach Colin Morrison hailing from Glasgow.

The win qualifies them for the world junior championships which will be held in South Korea next month.

It will be held at the Gangneung curling centre, Pyeongchang, which is also the venue for next year’s Olympics curling events.

Earlier this season, Cameron represented Scotland at the World mixed championships in Kazan, Russia where he came away with a bronze medal.

Cameron is having his most successful season ever having won two under-21 slams tournaments on the Scottish circuit.

In addition, he has also won two of the tournaments on the European junior challenge series held in Glasgow and Harnosand, Sweden and the team currently lies second the European junior rankings table.