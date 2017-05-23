Judy brings Tennis on the Road to the Borders this weekend

Live Borders Club of the Year Kelso Orchard Tennis Club will this Saturday welcome Judy Murray and Kris Soutar, of Tennis on the Road, for an action-packed day that is sure to be one to remember.

Tennis on the Road, founded by Judy Murray, aims to bring tennis to a whole new generation of kids by giving parents, coaches, teachers and volunteers the tools needed to get kids active and further kickstart and develop tennis in Scotland.

The day begins at 9.30am with 32 coaches, young leaders, teachers and volunteers signed up to learn how to run summer camps and fun club nights.

The afternoon will bring a team competition for those aged 11 to 14 of which six teams have been selected from clubs around the Borders, the emphasis being on fun competition.

The last session of the day is a parent and child session which is fully booked and sees 16 five to eight-year-olds take to the court for some fun with their parents.

Running alongside this is a special mums and daughters session of which 16 five to eight-year-old girls are taking part. This is the first special mums and daughters session to run in Scotland and club coaches Lesley Thomas and Kate Bull are especially excited to host this as for the past year they have been introducing Miss-Hits (Judy Murray’s starter tennis initiative for girls aged five to eight years old) around the Borders.

This has been a huge success in both Hawick and Kelso with sessions starting in Selkirk last week and some of the current Miss-Hits are looking forward to meeting Judy on Saturday. Another initiative launched by Judy in partnership with the LTA is ‘She Rallies’ which aims to get more female coaches and girls playing tennis. On the day there are three girls teams taking part in the team competition.

Sessions for teen girls and fun competitions will be launched in the Borders over the summer months by Kelso coaches Lesley and Kate.

The club is looking forward to what will be a fun day and invites members, players and parents to come along and soak up the atmosphere.

There will be a BBQ from 12 noon, with refreshments and home-baking available throughout the day.

For more details of Miss-Hits in the Scottish Borders please like the Facebook page Lesley & Kate’s Miss-Hits Tennis – Scottish Borders and to keep up to date with events coming up at the club in future weeks please also like the Facebook page Kelso Orchard Tennis Club.