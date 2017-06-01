Double Whammy delight for Jardine at Kelso season finale

LADIES’ Day produced winners on the course and in the fashion stakes at a packed Kelso racecourse on Sunday.

Double Whammy landed the afternoon’s feature £20,000 Ayton Castle handicap chase for Hawick-born handler Iain Jardine.

He got the better of the consistent Ash Park – trained at Selkirk by Stuart Coltherd and ridden by son, Sam – with a rallying finish.

“Ash Park maybe got to the front too soon and our horse made use of his stamina,” said winning trainer Iain Jardine, who has his Carrutherstown stable in great form.

“Double Whammy is an old horse with bad legs – he’s been plagued by tendon trouble - and he’s just outstayed the others.

“All credit to Ross (Chapman) as he’s given the horse a good ride,” he added.

Langholm trainer James Ewart saddled Lycidas to clinch the Reece, Ben, Jessica & Charlotte Coppola handicap hurdle race.

The top-weight stormed home under Lucy Alexander to take the spoils in a close-fought finish.

“The handicapper did get a hold of him but he’s come down to a more workable weight now,” explained the trainer’s wife, Briony.

“This course suits him well and this sort of ground is better for him.

“There’s a possibility he might go back on the Flat as he may as well keep going while the ground is suitable.”

Winning jockey Lucy Alexander shortly heads to France to spend a couple of months with champion trainer Guillaume Macaire.

Tom George’s stable jockey Adrian Heskin made a victorious debut at the track, riding Champagne City to head the opening Border Facilities novices’ hurdle race.

He justified favouritism, striding up the straight for a fluent five-length success.

“This was an opportunity to get a win on the board, said the trainer’s representative Ciaran McKee.

“His jumping was a bit scratchy at Newton Abbot and he’s clearly matured from his first run,” he added.

He completed a double and a 100% strike rate half-an-hour later, riding Lofgren to win the KOSB novices’ handicap chase for trainer Donald McCain. The four-strong contest developed into a two-horse race between the winner and Martiloo, before Lofgren cruised away from his rival for a decisive 10-length victory.

“He doesn’t like winter ground so he will keep going through the summer months but he’s had a couple of quick races and will have a break for a month or so,” said winning owner Jon Glews.

The fancied Charlie Wingnut posted a comfortable 15-length success in the Elliot Henderson & Son Plant Hire novices’ handicap chase for Bingley trainer Sue Smith.

Shantou Magic was withdrawn at the start on veterinary advice, reducing the field to 10 in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Challenge Cup open hunters’ chase.

Cave Hunter put paid to his chances of a race hattrick when ploughing through the second, where Tallow Fair also unseated his rider.

Young Hurricane breezed home for an eased-down 20-length success.

The concluding Five Star Taxis mares bumper went to the Susan Corbett-trained Heartasia, ridden by son, James.

The aptly-named Ladies Day beat her sole rival to head the 138cm pony race for 12-year-old Millie Parrington, while 15-year-old Paddy Barlow rode Tiny Dancer to head the 148cm race.

Kirstin Boland from Galashiels was best dressed lady, while Debbie and Steve Grogan were judged best dressed-couple.

The winner of the IJF Flying Fillies Charity race was Rachel Sharpe riding Picture Painter. The race raised £10,000 for charity.

The meeting marked the last as managing director for Richard Landale, who has worked tirelessly over many years to justly earn the course its “friendliest course” title.

He will continue to support his successor, Jonathan Garrett. Results:

2.15 – CHAMPAGNE CITY (A P Heskin) 4-6 fav; 2, Uluroo 18-1; 3, Boogie Life 4-1. 10 ran. T George, Gloucestershire.

2.45 – LOFGREN (A P Heskin) 5-4 fav; 2, Martiloo 7-2; 3, Perseid 6-1. Four ran. D McCain, Cholmondeley.

3.15 – LYCIDAS (L Alexander) 6-1; 2, Politeness 11-1; 3, Crackdeloust 9-4 fav. Six ran. J Ewart, Langholm.

3.50 – DOUBLE WHAMMY (R Chapman) 6-1; 2, Ash Park 7-2; 3, Lowanbehold 7-1. Eight ran. I Jardine, Carrutherstown.

4.25 – CHARLIE WINGNUT (S Quinlan) 2-1 fav; 2, Our Reward 3-1; 3, Fred Le Macon 12-1. Six ran. S Smith, Bingley.

4.55 – YOUNG HURRICANE (J Dawson) 11-4; 2, Miss Biscotti 12-1; 3, Damiens Dilemma 22-1. 10 ran. G Brewer, Coulton.

5.25 – HEARTASIA (J Corbett) 9-2; 2, Paper Promise 33-1; 3, Rubytwo 7-4 fav. 13 ran. S Corbett, Otterburn.

Charles Owen pony race, 138cm – LADIES DAY (Millie Parrington); 2, Spirit ( E Pigg). Two ran. 148cm – TINY DANCER (P Barlow); 2, Judge Fox (A Frank); 3, Pick Pocket (N Kerslake). 10 ran.