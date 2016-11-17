Denholm pupils deliver trophy in schools final

Denholm Primary School lifted the Small Schools Netball Trophy for the sixth time in seven years after being pushed to the wire by Stirches.

Playing at the Queens Leisure Centre, Galashiels, a total of 12 schools, 120 pupils, took part in the 2016 tournament, run by local charity Live Borders Active Schools, for primary schools with a roll of 115 pupils or less.

Active Schools Coordinator Gemma Ross said: “Once again it was great to have representation from almost all areas of the Borders.

“It is always an exciting day for the pupils, checking out their competition and keeping a close eye on the scores of each game.”

Two pools of six played a round robin format, with the winners and runners up of each pool playing in semi-final cross-over ties, the winners of which progressed through to the final.

Following some entertaining and close run group and semi-final ties the final itself brought together two teams from the Hawick catchment area.

Excitement mounted as Denholm and Stirches duelled it out for the ultimate prize with the match hanging in the balance right up to the last 90 seconds when the village school snatched the victory.

“This competition is always highly competitive and full of hard fought games and it’s always great to see everyone playing with such enthusiasm and commitment,” added Ms. Ross. Thanks to all PE staff, teachers and parents who helped prepare pupils for the competition, as well as assisted with umpiring on the day.

“Congratulations again to our winners, runners up and everyone else who took part.”

Ewan Jackson, chief executive Live Borders, added: “While there is a trophy at the end of it, the whole purpose of this competition is to get the kids active, taking part and most importantly, having fun while they’re doing it.”

Pool A: Denholm (Hawick), Swinton (Berwickshire). Coldingham (Eyemouth), Newtown (Earlston), Westruther (Earlston), Newcastleton (Hawick)

Pool B: Balmoral (Gala), Newlands (Peebles), Greenlaw (Berwickshire), Broughton (Peebles), Stirches (Hawick), Channelkirk (Earlston).

Pool A Winner – Denholm/ Pool A Runner Up – Coldingham

Pool B Winner – Stirches/ Pool B Runner Up – Broughton PS

Semi-Finals: Denholm PS 1 Broughton 0; Stirches 3 Coldingham 0

Final: Denholm 3 Stirches 2