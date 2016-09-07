Twilight meeting at Kelso

Kelso racecourse opens the gates on its new season on Wednesday with its popular twilight fixture.

Racing comes under orders at 4.15pm, with gates open at 12.30pm for a repeat of the exciting Jumping Jockeys Team Challenge.

Jockeys past and present will compete in a relay over a course of jumps opposite the Tweedie Stand at 1pm, with teams auctioned the night before at an evening event.

Guests speakers are former leading flat trainer Jack Berry and international Goffs auctioneer Nicholas Nugent.

Money raised will go the Borders Multiple Sclerosis Society, Borders Riding for the Disabled Association, and the House that Jack Built – a Malton-based respite centre for the horse racing industry.

The first race on the card is sponsored in memory of Barbara McLeod, fondly know as Babs.

The main race is the £15,000 two-mile handicap, sponsored by Principal and Prosper.

Feature chase of the evening has attracted a new sponsor in Andy Johnstone of Jail Dornoch.

Tickets and further information is available on the racecourse website www.kelso-races.co.uk or by contacting Rhona Elliot on 0183 586 4111.