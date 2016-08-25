Tough test for hill runners in Pentlands

The inaugural Scottish Borders Hill Race Series continues on Sunday, with the Baddinsgill round in the Pentlands by West Linton.

It is notoriously the longest race of the series and covers a lot of trackless and boggy ground.

Competition for series placings is hotting up with just three rounds to go. It all winds up at Penchrise Pen, south of Hawick, on Sunday September 18.

The series consists of ten short to medium races throughout the Borders over the spring and summer, and participants will have to complete a minimum of five races to get a series placing – if more races are completed, the five highest finishes will count.

So far all of the races have seen an increase in numbers, with the trend set to continue this weekend. More than 400 people have completed at least one race and in theory almost 100 runners can still get a series placing if they complete enough of the remaining races.

The success of the series shows support for the overall idea to promote the different races throughout the beautiful Scottish Borders in an increasing busy calendar and hopefully motivate people to get out and enjoy the hills.

Moorfoot Runners’ Andrew Cox from Innerleithen is leading the series, with Brian Marshall, the ex-Scottish hill running champion from Haddington, leading in the over-40 category.

The prizegiving will be after the Penchrise Hill Race, for the overall male and female winners, with extra prizes for the fastest Borders resident or club member (if not the overall winner) and veterans.

Devils Beef Tub, north of Moffat, is the venue for next Saturday’s penultimate race.