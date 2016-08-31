Ryan’s king of the green as he scoops Borders title

Hawick Wilton bowler Ryan Brady was king of the green at the weekend as he won the Borders Junior title on finals day at Gordon Bowling Club.

Playing in the first final of an action-packed day, Brady produced some brilliant bowls to post a 21-8 score over Eyemouth’s Ajay Condy.

His victory was all the more sweeter as it was his last attempt in the competition as a junior player.

After beating Greenlaw’s Philip Smith in a closely fought semi-final, the 21-year-old dug even deeper in the final to beat Condy.

Brady said: “I’m really chuffed to be picking up some silverware today.

“Before the final everyone was saying that I had drawn a tricky rink, but I found I could play it quite well.

“It’s the first time I have qualified for the Borders Finals, and my last chance, so I gave it everything I had.”

The youngster, from Hawick, admitted that his path to Finals Day had not all been plain sailing, however, after almost falling at the first hurdle against an opponent from Ettrick Forest.

“My first tie was definitely the trickiest,” he added.

“I was playing on the Hawick green and was well in front but then lost my concentration a bit. I got through in the end but it was a bit of a relief.

“After that I seemed to settle a bit more each game and I was especially pleased about the way I played today.”

There was more good news when Hawick’s Borders champion four, John Darling, Campbell Anderson, Michael Hogg and Ewan McGregor, scooped more silverware by beating Chirnside 14-12 in the final.