Potts picks up another win

Hawick’s Kyle Potts kept up his fine form this season with victory in the Birnam Highland Games 400 metres in Perthshire last Saturday.

The Alex Corbett School athlete had travelled to the meeting with Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford and he duly beat his travel partner into second place in the warm sunshine.

Potts, who has been chalking up wins over various distances this season, ran down Whiteford and Craig Bell of Forfar in the home straight before breaking the tape in 49.37sec.

Potts added a third place in the scratch 800m, which was won in good style by Craig Robertson of Logierait who stretched clear of the field with 200 metres to run before breaking the tape in 2:06.86. Matt Dougall of Galashiels was runner-up.

Selkirk’s Craig Bruce, who competes for Hawick Sprint Club, was runner-up in the scratch championship to Connor Gillon, one of four Kelso Adie Gray running school successes on the day.

Bruce’s clubmate Leon Ali of Hawick came third in the 200m, the back marker finishing strongly.

Another Adie Gray runner, David McKay (14.5m), won the 90m open in a time of 9.86 in a photo finish with Lee Goodfellow of TLJT, while Gillon was third.

McKay narrowly missed out on a sprint double when second in the veterans 90m behind Jack Beattie of Rosyth.

The Gray running school had further success in the youths scratch championship when Douglas Young powered home to win, beating TLJT’s Angus Bryce.

Ben Lyall of Kelso, continued his fine debut season, winning the youths 200m from a mark of 18m, making it four wins on the day for Gray’s school.

Border runners had a great day all round, Goodfellow winning a close-fought 200m from Sam Bates of Tullibody.

Dougall stormed clear to an easy win in the 1600m after he had run with merit to finish second in the 800m, beaten by back marker Craig Robertson. The busy Whiteford was third in the 1600m.

Leithenburn were well represented in the youths events, and they duly had a 1-2 in the youths open with Eve Rathie (29) holding off Struan Wells (7).

Bell, who is having his best season for a number of years, followed up his Oban win by once again leading from start to finish in the 800m handicap, coming home in 1:58.3 ahead of Wallace McGown of Sauchie and Whiteford.