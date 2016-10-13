Great walk in Lake District

Ten Hawick 50+ adventurers set off for the Lake District on Sunday for their twice-a-year walk in that area.

The mist was quite thick as they left Hawick but past Mosspaul it soon lifted and the sun came out and stayed out most of the day.

After coffee at the pub in Braithwaite they made their way up the Newlands valley to the small car park at Littletown where the two cars were ‘sqeezed in’.

From here it was up on to Maiden Moor by way of High Crags and Black Crag and further on to High Spy where lunch was enjoyed in the lovely sunshine.

Breathtaking panoramic views were marvelled at, seeing for miles around, the best for a long time.

After that , down to Dalehead Tarn to warm them up for the steep climb up to Dalehead which was like climbing the 100 stairs 30 times.

After a well-earned rest, on along Littledale Edge, past the path to Hindscarth and on and up to Robinson, slightly lower than Dale Head but still 740 metres high.

The walk then went downhill (in height but not in enjoyment) and a few tricky rocky outcrops kept the concentration going, taking in High Snab Bank and Farm, Low House Farm and back to the cars.

A hard but really enjoyable 8.7 miles, total ascent of 3420 feet, then back to the pub for refreshments and a well-earned meal. The next walk is on October 23, along the East Lothian coast from Aberlady to North Berwick, please note earlier leaving time of 9am.