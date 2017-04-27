Kids can go full cycle this spring

Young Hawick cyclists are being encouraged to make the most of their bikes by saddling up for a new scheme.

Jointly organised by the Borders Cycling Development Group, Scottish Cycling and Live Borders, coaches will put primary school-aged children through their paces and give them a chance to gain a certificate at one of six levels.

The programme will run over four sessions in various parts of the region – Peebles, Lauder, Tweedbank, Earlston, Lauder, Kelso, Duns, Jedburgh and Hawick, starting on Monday, May 1.

Chris Bryant, of the Borders Cycling Development Group, said: “The skills award scheme is new for 2017, and we are very much looking forward to delivering it in Borders.”

The initiative, called Cycle Skool, is open to all primary school-aged children.

The sessions consist of two four-week blocks and cost £14 per block.

Participants must bring their own bikes and helmets and be able to ride their bikes, which must have two operational brakes.

For further details, call Live Borders on 01896 661166 or email aoliver@liveborders.org.uk