Future is looking bright for Linden, insists coach Grant

Relegation to East Regional two following a winless 2015/16 season, the future looked bleak for Linden.

Player shortages, the emergence of Hawick YM as Hawick RFC’s second XV put many clubs on notice that times could get even tougher as they moved to assert themselves as the number two side in the town while the usual financial constraints limited even the most basic assistance for the club.

That was last season, like Hawick Harlequins, Linden have emerged from the possibility of complete closure to becoming a revitalised club with a future that looks bright and full of potential.

Aided by the £1million development of the Volunteer Park into a state of the art 3G all weather pitch complete with a new stand and changing facilities, players, success and optimism have returned to the club.

“We are still a work in progress but things are looking up,” said David Grant, the Hawick Linden head coach, who has manoeuvred his side into fourth on the East Regional Two table.

“We have a settled-ish squad for the first time in a number of years.

“We get about 20/25 boys down for training every week with is a great blend of youth and experience.

“Last season we could hardly get more than eight down to training and barely 15 on the park, so a lot has changed.

“This has all been helped by redevelopment of the Volunteer and those facilities. Guys are looking forward to getting out onto it and playing on it.

“With the season on a short break right now I think we will be playing our first home game on it on December 3 against Lismore which will be a fantastic day.”

Grant added: “The positivity around the club is great right now – and although we might have a young squad that might not be able to keep up with the sides above us in the league, I really believe that the future for Linden is bright full of potential.”