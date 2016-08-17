Waverley draw comfort from opening encounter

This Border Amateur Division A encounter last Saturday did not produce a single goal. However, it was far from a dull no-scoring clash.

The two respective sides went for it, there were close calls in both goalmouths and at the end of it all a share of the points was a perfect result.

Waverley had the first chance of the game when Jordan Yardley found an opening, only to shoot straight at home keeper Sean Jack.

Minutes later Waverley No 1 Kerr Brown denied the Legion an opener when tipping an angled Jamie Milner shot onto the upright.

After Jamie Swailes had sent a Nathan Gillie corner past the target for Legion, Yardley rattled the upright for Waverley with a well-struck free kick.

Former Hearts of Liddesdale man Aaron Smith then came near to grabbing a debut goal for the visitors with a shot that the diving Jack did well to hold at full stretch.

The action continued to flow and the woodwork was hit for a third time when a raging Swailes effort hit the underside of the bar.

After Swailes had come near to breaking the deadlock again, a Davis Hope free kick whistled past the goal at the other end just on the half- time whistle.

Early in the second period, Waverley had a strong penalty claim turned down.

Charlie Hope was decked by a Kyle Finlayson shove but referee John Blaikie waved play on.

Jed replied with a spell of pressure during which Brown twice put up the shutters in first of all turning a Gillie effort round the post and then blocking a close-range Chris Gillan shot with his foot.

Although no goals were arriving, both outfits were pushing for goals.

With minutes remaining, a last-gasp counter almost came about for Jed. Brown put paid to this though in pulling off a top notch save from Swailes.

Teenage keeper Brown, who along with Davis Hope were Waverley’s two top performers, said of the game: “We had a few players missing and only had two subs, so getting a draw was a good result for us.

“Jed are a very decent side and took six points off us last season so that makes today’s draw even better. Considering everything I thought we played well and it was nice to get a clean sheet in the first game of the season and I hope there are more to come.”

Waverley: K. Brown, N. McConnell, C. Dunne, D. Hope, R. Cairns, C. Campbell, A. Smith, G. Ford, C. Hope, J. Yardley, D. Leckie. Subs: D. Glendenning, A. Willison.