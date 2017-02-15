TIME WAS RIGHT TO LEAVE CLUB

Dean Shanks has opened his heart on the difficult decision to quit as Hawick Royal Albert manager.

Shanks and his assistant Dean Robertson resigned their positions in a shock move that has come as a real bombshell to fans.

But the former boss, who is set to become a dad to twins soon, insisted it wasn’t a decision he took lightly and he is taking break from football to concentrate on his family.

He said: “I just feel the time is right to leave as manager.

“I know it may be seen as a surprise decision and some people might speculate on the reasons, moving to another club or whatever. That’s certainly not the case.

“It’s time to give someone else the opportunity to come into a fantastic club and let them take on the challenge.

“Both myself and Dean gave the club everything we had and the memories we created over the past 18 months will last a lifetime.

“There has been a lot of blood, sweat, tears and laughter shed over my time there.

“I want to thank the club, the committee and the fans for all their support and the people of Hawick who I hope will continue to play a huge part in the club’s success.

“There comes a stage in every manager’s time where they realise they have taken a club as far as they can.”

Shanks will take a well-earned break and will no doubt have his hands full with two new additions to the family. But what does the future hold?

He added: “I will get back into football in the future for sure. I am hoping to do my UEFA ‘A’ licence after taking a break first and enjoying the challenges of fatherhood.

“I’m sure the missus will be telling me to get back on the touchline soon enough!

“It’s been an honour to be the manager of a great club and they will always mean the world to me.”

Albert secretary Dougie Purves said: “The two Deans’ decision to leave has come as a surprise but the club wish the pair of them all the best.”

Albert will now begin the search for a new boss and have invited applications for the role.

Interested parties should contact club secretary Dougie Purves by email dpurves4@aol.com or mobile 07862295028. The closing date is February 28.