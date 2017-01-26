ROYALISTS READY FOR SILVERWARE

Hawick Royal Albert boss Dean Shanks hopes the club’s fans will help roar the team to cup glory this season.

The Royalists booked a place in the Football Nation East of Scotland Qualifying Cup with a 3-2 win away to Whitehill Welfare last weekend.

And now Shanks is banking on home support in their last-four clash against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Home Park on February 8 to help his players reach the final.

He said: “We are delighted to get into the semi-final, it’s the first for the club in a long time so it has given everyone a boost.

“I don’t think many people gave us a chance to go to Whitehill and get a result – but it’s credit to the players and the whole management team that we got through the tie and we can now look forward to the semi-final on February 8.

“I really hope the fans turn out and give their usual terrific backing because it would be a great achievement for the club and the town to reach the final of this competition.” Shanks has overseen a marked improvement at Albert since taking charge and sees only positives in the months ahead.

He said: “The club has undergone a real transformation in the past 18 months and, by and large, I’m pleased with how things have gone.

“Doing well in cup competitions is great but the league is the main priority for us and staying in the Lowland League is still our target this season.”

The Royalists face a tough test this weekend in the league at home to Cumbernaud Colts, and Shanks added: “They are doing well in the league – but we got a good point there earlier in the season and I see no reason, with us being at home, why we can’t get a win and build up some momentum.”

