Royalists need to up their game

Hawick Royal Albert are at home to high-flying East Kilbride this weekend – and to get a result the Royalists will have to pull something special out of the bag.

East Kilbride currently top the Lowland League and are hot favourites to win the championship, while the Albert are going through a lean spell.

Since toppling Berwick Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Dean Shanks’ troops have only won one game since late October and are in third bottom spot in the league.

Looking ahead to his side’s clash with East Kilbride, Albert boss Dean Shanks said: “We are on a poor run at the moment but we’ll get out of it.

“Our main problem is that we are not taking our chances and it’s very frustrating.

“Due to injuries we are a bit thin on the ground just now for a squad. The team could do to be strengthened but getting players at this time of the year is difficult.

“We will be up against it playing East Kilbride as they are a very good side, but we are at home and will be doing our best to get a result as we need the points to get ourselves up the league.”

Royalists are without the suspended Chris Hughes.

Meanwhile, Jon McInally, a former Livingston and Raith Rovers signing, has been placed on the transfer list.

