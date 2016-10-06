Royalists fired up for Gala encounter

Hawick Royal Albert take on Gala Fairydean Rovers in an East of Scotland League encounter at Albert Park tomorrow.

The two clubs have crossed swords many times in the past but this will be the first ever meeting in the Lowland League scene which Royalists joined this season.

Rivalry has always been great between the two sides and this time around is no exception as there are vital league points at stake as well as pride.

Adding extra spice to matters is that Gala have two Hawick men in their squad in former Hawick Waverley pair Dean McColm and Taylor Hope.

Speaking ahead of the big derby game, Albert manager Dean Shanks said: “When Hawick joined the Lowland League one of the first things to be done was finding out when we played Gala.

“Hawick-Gala games are always special as they are great rivals.

“Although most of the Albert players come from Edinburgh, they know the importance of a match like this. They are well aware what it means to Hawick folk to get a win over Gala. Gala have been doing well and I have a lot of admiration for their manager Stevie Noble as he is a great guy and has got a good team together. It should be quite a game on Saturday and we’ll be going for full points”.

The match kicks off at 3.00pm.

Unbeaten Hawick United travel to face Newtown in the semi-final of the Wright Cup.

Hawick Legion Rovers are also one game away from appearing in a cup final. The Rovers young guns are away to St Boswells in the semi-final of the Collie Cup competition.

Hawick legion tackle Kelso Thistle in a Border Amateur ‘B’ division clash at Wilton Lodge Park.