Royalists are routed in second half as super Star are in seven heaven

Dalbeattie Star 7 Hawick Royal Albert 1

Hawick Royal Albert were left stunned as they shipped seven goals to a rampant Dalbeattie Star at Islecroft.

It was a scoreline Star has been threatening for a number of weeks and the Royalists might consider themselves unlucky they happened to be the opponents when the home side finally clicked in the final third.

It was the quality of goals as well as the quantity on a very heavy pitch that sent the fans home with a smile on their face and made it a miserable away day for Albert.

The home side kicked down the slope in the first half and as expected it didn’t take long for the pitch to cut up.

It was the Royalists who started the better and as early as the second minute they had a great chance to score when Josh Morris found space inside the box, but his shot flashed across goal and went past the post.

Star slowly played their way into the match but Albert looked comfortable, and Morris again went close when his first-time shot from a cross from the left was again narrowly off target.

The home side began to exert some pressure and in the 21st minute they created their first clear opening when Liam Park’s cross from the right was knocked down by Joe Slattery to Danny Dunglinson and he neatly laid the ball off to Dean Brotherston but his shot was inches off target.

Two minutes later, though, they did find the back of the net when Brotherston took the ball round keeper Kyle Rankin and crossed from the byeline to Steven Degnan, whose flicked header fell for Lewis Sloan but his left foot shot smacked off the far post. Star got a lucky break inside the box as the rebound fell perfectly for Slattery and he thumped the ball home.

The game was still fairly even but you always felt the home team looked the more likely to score again, despite Albert having the impressive Kris Mitchell up front, but he was well marshalled by both James Baty and Richard Murray.

The lead was doubled before the break with Slattery laying the ball off to Dunglinson and he gave Rankin no chance with a left-foot shot from close range.

Star began the second half as they finished the first and within four minutes they scored a third when Sloan fired home from outside the box with a right-foot drive.

In the 57th minute, Hawick gave themselves some hope when Mitchell created some space for himself outside the penalty area and he beat Vinnie Parker with an audacious chip that had quality written all over it.

Midway through the second half Tommy Muir came on and he immediately made it 4-1 within seconds of coming on. His first touch turned him away from his marker and his second was a right-foot shot from outside the box into the back of the net.

This knocked the stuffing out of the Royalists and things fell apart for them quickly.

In the 72nd minute Brotherston was fouled inside the box for a stonewall penalty and Baty netted from 12 yards.

With less than 10 minutes left Brotherston scored as he rounded Rankin and from a tight angle he fired in a shot that went in despite a brave attempt by Daryl Johnston to clear.

The scoring ended in the last minute when Muir broke clear and passed the ball past Rankin to complete a memorable afternoon for the home side and nightmare one for Albert.

Dalbeattie Star: Parker, Park, Thorburn, Wells (Fergusson 78), Murray, Baty, Brotherston, Dunglinson, Degnan (Muir 67), Sloan (Akubuine 78), Slattery. Subs not used: Anderson, Todd, Maxwell, Johnston.

Hawick Royal Albert: Rankin, Stevenson, Begbie, Watson, Hughes (Hunter 60), Johnston (Begbie 81), McInally, Conaghan, Morris (Pettigrew 76), Mitchell, Meikle.